Bindi Irwin Says Becoming A Parent Without Dad Steve Has Been ‘Devastating’

Fifteen years since the death of Steve Irwin, his loss is still felt keenly by his family.

Irwin’s daughter Bindi, 22, is opening up about how her father’s absence in her life is even more painful now that she has become a mother.

In a new clip from Bindi’s new TV special, “Crikey! It’s a Baby,” which debuts on Discovery+ on Sunday, Bindi spoke about how her newborn daughter, Grace, will never get to meet her grandpa.

“It’s hard knowing that she’ll never get to actually meet (my dad), and it’s devastating because I’ll never get to watch that connection,” Bindi said in a teaser clip posted by Animal Planet on Instagram. “But I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about Dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was.”

“It’s gonna be really special for her to know him through us… to tell her about what an amazing man he was.”

“It is really hard, it’s hard that he’s not here because out of everyone in the world he would’ve loved her the most,” she added. “He would’ve loved her so much, but I think, in a way, he is still with us. His heart and soul lives on in all of us, so he’s never really gone.”

Bindi and husband Chandler Powell welcomed baby Grace on March 25, which also happened to be the couple’s first wedding anniversary. Bindi and Chandler each celebrated their daughter’s one month birthday with Instagram posts on Sunday.