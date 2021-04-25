Ashley Judd Says She’s ‘Getting Back Up’ Amid Recovery From Rainforest Fall

By Paige Gawley‍, ETOnline.com.

Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd — Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Judd is on the road to recovery. The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to give fans an update on her leg injury, which she sustained in February while researching the Bonobos, a unique species of ape, in the Congo region of Africa.

Judd began her post with a quote by Colette Werden, which reads, “It’s OK if you fall down and lose your spark. Just make sure that when you get back up, you rise as the whole damn fire.”

“I am getting back up,” Judd wrote alongside photos of her grueling recovery. “I remember when I began sleeping through the night. I remember when I began to have dreams again (both kinds).”

Judd shared photos of herself trying to stretch and move her injured leg to explain all the progress she’s made thus far.

