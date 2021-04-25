LaKeith Stanfield Wows On Oscars Red Carpet With Custom Saint Laurent Jumpsuit

Click to share this via email

Men are making fashion CHOICES at the 93rd Academy Awards.

LaKeith Stanfield impressed red carpet-watchers on Oscars Sunday in a custom Saint Lauren by Anthony Vaccarello jumpsuit that channelled ’70s glamour.

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah”, Stanfield was quickly declared one of Oscars’ best dressed on social media, even before most of the stars had walked the carpet either virtually or in person at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles.

Photo: Campbell Addy — Campbell Addy

As soon as photos of Stanfield in the immaculately tailored look emerged online, the actor began to trend on Twitter.

“LAKEITH STANFIELD IN SAINT LAURENT. INSTANTLY ON MY GREATEST OF ALL TIME LIST. SEXY. A LITTLE MEAN. HOT. PRISTINE. REVERSE LE SMOKING,” fashion critic Rachel Seville Tashjian wrote.

LAKEITH STANFIELD IN SAINT LAURENT. INSTANTLY ON MY GREATEST OF ALL TIME LIST. SEXY. A LITTLE MEAN. HOT. PRISTINE. REVERSE LE SMOKING. pic.twitter.com/4bpd3zCGWG — grail boss feminist (@theprophetpizza) April 25, 2021

Noted fashion journalist Evan Ross Katz meanwhile tweeted, “LaKeith Stanfield in cinched and serving in custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.”

LaKeith Stanfield in cinched and serving in custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dlfwNdMrxG — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) April 25, 2021

But it wasn’t just the fashion world taking notice. One admirer of the look tweeted, “Are you kiiiiiidding me LaKeith Stanfield. This is HOT.” Another added, “Alright LaKeith Stanfield just won everyone else go home.”

Summing up the overwhelming sentiment online, one Twitter user wrote, “LaKeith Stanfield understood the assignment.”