2021 Oscar Winners: See The List

No Zoom allowed.

The 2021 Oscars brought back the glam to award season with an in person show after over a year of lockdown.

From Chadwick Boseman’s posthumous nomination for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Riz Ahmed being the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor and two women, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell, being nominated for Best Director, all eyes are on the Academy Awards ceremony airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Keep it locked here for the updated list of all the winners.

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) *WINNER

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Best Actress

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) *WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”) *WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“The Father”) *WINNER

Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”)

Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger”)

Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) *WINNER

Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”)

Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Best Animated Feature

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul” *WINNER

“Wolfwalkers”

Best International Feature Film

“Another Round” *WINNER

“Better Days”

“Collective”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Best Documentary

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”*WINNER

“Time”

Best Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”) *WINNER

Dariusz Wolski (“News of the World”)

Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)

Phedon Papamichael (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Best Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” *WINNER

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Best Film Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal” *WINNER

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” *WINNER

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”*WINNER

Best Original Song

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”

Best Production Design

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank” *WINNER

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Best Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal” *WINNER

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet” *WINNER

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

“Colette” *WINNER

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Best Short Film (Animated)

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You” *WINNER

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Best Short Film (Live Action)

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers” *WINNER

“White Eye”