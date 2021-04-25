Oscar Nominees Daniel Kaluuya And Leslie Odom Jr. Have The Most Adorable Red Carpet Moment

Click to share this via email

Who says rivals can’t be friends?

Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr. were caught sharing a candid moment of revelry on the red carpet Sunday evening that brought joy to many watching the festivities unfold.

Photogs caught the pair having a laugh so overwhelming they stepped off the red carpet to continue the chuckle.

Both actors are nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category; Kaluuya for his work in “Judas and the Black Messiah”, and Odom Jr. for “One Night in Miami.”

Going into the awards ceremony, Kaluuya was the favourite to win.

Now the only question is: what were the boys talking about?