Oscar Nominees Daniel Kaluuya And Leslie Odom Jr. Have The Most Adorable Red Carpet Moment

Who says rivals can’t be friends?
Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr. were caught sharing a candid moment of revelry on the red carpet Sunday evening that brought joy to many watching the festivities unfold.
RELATED: Watch Live: On The Red Carpet At The 2021 Oscars
Photogs caught the pair having a laugh so overwhelming they stepped off the red carpet to continue the chuckle.
Best supporting actor nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr. share a laugh on the #Oscars red carpet. We love to see it https://t.co/AimXQYE1Iu pic.twitter.com/5DX8NcGhoF
— Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021
Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr. laughing together and hugging each other. That’s my favorite Oscar moment RIGHT THERE. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/M90BfbOprY
— Sara 🌻 (@gellersstan) April 25, 2021
Both actors are nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category; Kaluuya for his work in “Judas and the Black Messiah”, and Odom Jr. for “One Night in Miami.”
RELATED: LaKeith Stanfield Wows On Oscars Red Carpet With Custom Saint Laurent Jumpsuit
Going into the awards ceremony, Kaluuya was the favourite to win.
Now the only question is: what were the boys talking about?