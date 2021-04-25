Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher Celebrate Oscar Night In Australia

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are celebrating the Oscars from Down Under.

Live from Australia, the couple got all glammed up early Monday morning and virtually attended the 2021 Academy Awards. The couple moved to Australia last year.

Posing in front of the iconic Sydney Harbour, Cohen and Fisher showed off their red carpet digs on the “Now You See Me” star’s Instagram page.

Fisher, 45, chose a full-length black gown by Dior. She paired the look with Christian Louboutin pumps and Bulgari jewels. Meanwhile, Cohen, 49, wore Ralph Lauren.

RELATED: ‘Borat Supplemental Report’ Movie Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen Is Back

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Reflects On Intense Experience At Clown School

Cohen is nominated in two categories during Sunday night’s ceremony, Best Adapted Screenplay for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and Best Supporting Actor for his role in “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”.