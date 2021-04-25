Viola Davis Honours Chadwick Boseman On Oscars Red Carpet

Viola Davis is remembering Chadwick Boseman ahead of the 2021 Oscars.

While on the red carpet, Davis remembered her “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” co-star saying it “feels right” that Boseman has picked up so many nominations and awards this season.

Boseman died in August after a battle with colon cancer.

“It’s like I said before, he was authenticity on steroids,” Davis told E! News. “You know, sometimes, people honour people who actually were not really nice or really the persona did not match the real person. This — it matches the person.”

Adding, “He absolutely honoured the work. And a lot people went into this business because they wanted to be famous actors. They don’t want to be actors; they want to be famous actors. He entered it because he just wanted to be an artist.”

Boseman is nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. He also won at the Critics Choice, Golden Globes and SAG Awards where his wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted on his behalf.

The Academy Awards ceremony airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC.