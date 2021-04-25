‘Eurovison’ Song ‘Húsavík (My Hometown)’ Impresses With Oscars Performance In Iceland

Molly Sandén performs "Husavik" for the ABC special “Oscars: Into the Spotlight,” the lead-in to the 93rd Oscars®, in Húsavík, Iceland on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Iceland has gone Hollywood!

The country played host to a moving performance of one of this year’s Best Original Song nominees at the 93rd Academy Awards, “Húsavík (My Hometown).” The song comes from the Netflix movie, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”, which stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as aspiring singer-songwriters who hope to win the Eurovision Song Contest.

Written by Fat Max Gsus, Rickard Göransson, and Savan Kotecha, the song was performed by Swedish pop star Molly Sandén. Sandén’s performance was also used to dub Rachel McAdams in the movie.

Husavik performed by @mollysanden especially for the #Oscars on location in Húsavík. I never imagined in my wildest dreams that a film based on #Eurovision would be made let alone could garner an #AcademyAward nomination. An Amazing achievement pic.twitter.com/YsjlID5n1R — Will O'Regan (@willovision) April 25, 2021

The performance was pre-taped in the small town of Húsavík, Iceland from where the song gets its name. With a children’s choir in Nordic fair-isle sweaters providing back-up vocals, fireworks, and the Northern Lights glistening in the distance, it was a perfectly cinematic moment.

Iceland as a whole has been heavily campaigning on behalf of the song. “It’s such a beautiful song about our town,” Örlygur Örlygsson, a grassroots leader of the awards campaign, told the Associated Press. “It lifted the spirits of the people so much. People became optimistic that we would get somehow through this thing.”

Though not included during the main telecast at this year’s Oscars, the performance was shown in a special 90 minute pre-show on ABC.

Other Best Original Song performers this year included Diane Warren doing “lo si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” with singer Laura Pausini; H.E.R. singing her “Judas And The Black Messiah” track “Fight For You”; and Leslie Odom Jr. performing “Speak Now” from “One Night In Miami”; Celeste and Daniel Pemberton playing “The Trial Of The Chicago 7″‘s “Hear My Voice”.