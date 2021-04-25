Halle Berry And Boyfriend Van Hunt Make Red Carpet Debut At The Oscars

Click to share this via email

Halle Berry is showing off a new ‘do and a new beau.

The Oscar-winning actress, 54, stepped out at the 2021 Academy Awards in Los Angeles with boyfriend Van Hunt, marking their red carpet debut.

Also making its debut is Berry’s new look, a stylish, short bob with wispy fringe bangs.

Paired with her new ‘do, the stunner wore blush Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown and jewelry by Ridano. Hunt, a musician, 51, dark navy velvet suit and black dress shoes.

Van Hunt and Halle Berry. Photo: Getty Images

Berry, who is presenting at this year’s awards ceremony, and Hunt confirmed their relationship in September on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Berry shared a number of PDA-packed pics of herself with Hunt, celebrating Valentine’s Day and a romantic ski trip. “If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal… your person,” Berry wrote to mark the Feb. 14 holiday. “Even if it takes you until you’re 54! Happy Valentine’s Day.”