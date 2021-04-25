Aaron Sorkin And Paulina Porizkova Make First Appearance As A Couple At The Oscars

Click to share this via email

Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova make a golden couple at the Oscars.

The Academy Award-nominated director, 59, and the supermodel, 56, cuddled up at the 2021 awards ceremony to make their relationship red carpet official.

Porizkova wore a gold gown on the red carpet while Sorkin kept things classic in a black tux.

News of their romance made headlines last week, with PageSix speculating the pair would make their red carpet debut at the Oscars.

Photo: Getty Images

Both Sorkin and Porizkova were previously married. The “West Wing” creator tied the knot with Julia Bingham in 1996 and later divorced in 2005. He was also linked to Kristin Chenoweth and Kristin Davis.

Porizkova was married to Ric Ocasek until 2018.

Sorkin’s film “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”, which stars Sasha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is nominated in five categories at the 2021 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.