Questlove Explains Why No Acceptance Speeches Were Cut Off During Oscars 2021

This year’s Academy Awards were a little different for more reasons than just the pandemic.

Viewers of Sunday night’s ceremony might have noticed how, unlike every other year, award winners weren’t cut off in the middle of their acceptance speeches.

That meant that some of the “thank-yous” were noticeably longer than audiences anticipated.

Questlove, the Oscars’ musical director, spoke about the change during a recent interview with Variety.

Explaining how actually wasn’t allowed to cut anybody off with his live music this year, the DJ said, “The one thing I’m a little disappointed that I won’t be able to do is my favourite all-time thing, which is the play-off music when the speeches get too long. [Laughter] I’m not allowed to do that.”

Continuing, “They were like, ‘No, you can’t interrupt speeches,’ so if [8-year-old Alan Kim from ‘Minari’, who cried when accepting a Critics’ Choice award last month] won Best Supporting Actor, I would just interrupt his speech. [Laughter] “Not really. But one day I’ll cross that off the bucket list.”

One of the most talked about speeches of the night came from “Judas and the Black Messiah” star Daniel Kaluuya, who mentioned his mom’s sex life while he was at the podium.