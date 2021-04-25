Yuh-Jung Youn Makes History Becoming First Korean, Second Asian To Win Best Supporting Actress Academy Award

Yuh-Jung Youn has made Oscars history.

The actress, who took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Minari” during the 2021 awards ceremony, has become the first Korean performer to win an Academy Award in one of the four acting categories.

While accepting her historic award from last year’s Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, Youn, who seemed starstruck by the heartthrob, delivered a cheeky speech.

“Mr. Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you!” she said. “Where were you when we were filming?”

She later poked fun at the people who have botched the pronunciation of her name, “Tonight you are all forgiven.”

“I don’t believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close?” Youn said in her speech. “All five nominees, we are the winners for different roles. So we cannot compete with each other. Tonight, I have a little bit of luck, I think. Maybe I am a little bit luckier than you.”

Adding, “I’d like to thank my two boys, who make me go out and work… this is the result because Mommy works so hard.”

After causing the entire audience to erupt in laughter, Pitt guided Youn backstage, her arm draped in his.

Youn was nominated against Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Movie Film”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”), Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) and Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”).

It was the first Oscar nomination in a career that spans five decades for the 73-year-old Youn, long a star in South Korea. Her win comes the South Korean film “Parasite” won Best Picture and Best Director last year, but none of its actors were nominated for Oscars.

Youn is the second Asian to win in the category. Japanese actress Miyoshi Umeki earned the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1957 for her role in “Sayonara”.

With files from Associated Press