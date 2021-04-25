Mia Neal And Jamika Wilson Make History After Winning Makeup And Hairstyling Oscar For ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson have become the first Black women to win the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, thanks to their incredible work on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

The historic win comes after the pair were also announced as the first Black women to be nominated for the award back in March.

RELATED: Viola Davis Shares Video Of Late ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Co-Star Chadwick Boseman Playing Guitar On Set

Congrats to Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson! The two just became the first Black women to win the Oscar® for Best Makeup & Hairstyling for their work on MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM, alongside Sergio Lopez-Rivera. pic.twitter.com/RTelg2gm2n — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 26, 2021

“I was raised by my grandfather, James Holland. He was an original Tuskegee Airmen. He represented the U.S. in the first Pan Am games, he went to Argentina, he met Evita,” said Neal during her emotional acceptance speech. “He graduated from Northwestern University at a time that they did not allow Blacks to stay on campus so he stayed at the YMCA. And after all of his accomplishments, he went back to his hometown in hopes of becoming a teacher, but they did not hire Blacks in the school system.”

RELATED: ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ And ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Top 2021 SAG Awards Nominations

“So I want to say thank you to our ancestors who put the work in, were denied, but never gave up,” Neal added. “And I also stand here as Jamika and I break this glass ceiling with so much excitement for the future. I know that one day it won’t be unusual or groundbreaking, it would just be normal.”

RELATED: George C. Wolfe Reveals Behind The Scenes Secrets Of ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

The acclaimed Netflix movie starred Viola Davis, as well as the late Chadwick Boseman.