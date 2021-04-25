Tyler Perry Reminds People To ‘Refuse Hate’ During Humanitarian Award Oscar Acceptance Speech

Tyler Perry was honoured with this year’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2021 Oscars.

Whoopi Goldberg helped celebrate the influence that Perry has had through his humanitarian work in a pre-recorded clip. “There is no harm in caring,” she said.

In the clip, Perry said that his humanitarian side through the Perry Foundation came from his own mother, recalling stories of childhood.

“So he created a living legacy that just keeps giving,” Goldberg added.

During his speech, Perry told a story of helping a homeless woman near his studio who needed shoes. He took her inside the studio to pick out a pair. After deciding on a pair, she said, “thank you Jesus, my feet are off the ground.”

“Refuse hate,” Perry reminded everyone watching. “My mother taught me to refuse hate, to refuse blanket judgement. It is my hope that all of us will teach our kids to refuse hate.”