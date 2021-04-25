Glenn Close Ties For Actor With Most Nominations And No Wins After Losing Out On Another Oscar

Click to share this via email

Glenn Close once again missed out on bringing home an Oscar statue during Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony.

The 74-year-old “Hillbilly Elegy” star was beaten in the Best Supporting Actress category by Yuh-Jung Youn from “Minari”.

The eighth Oscar loss means that Close now ties with Peter O’Toole for the actor with most nominations without winning.

Close’s other nominations for for her roles in “The World According to Garp”, “The Big Chill”, “The Natural”, “Fatal Attraction”, “Dangerous Liaisons”, “Albert Nobbs” and “The Wife”.

Although she has yet to bag an Oscar, the iconic actress has bagged three Emmys, three Golden Globes and three Tony Awards over the course of her illustrious career.

In 2002, O’Toole was awarded the Academy Honorary Award for his career achievements. The legendary star passed away in 2013.