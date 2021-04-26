Stars Go All Out For The 2021 Oscar Parties

By Jamie Samhan.

Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. — Photo: Getty

The Oscars aren’t just about the award ceremony, the pre and post parties are just as much fun – if not more.

Before the ceremony, Elton John held his annual Aids Foundation party with Dua Lipa performing and Neil Patrick Harris hosting.

Dua Lipa. Photo: @dualipa/Instagram
Billie Jean King. Photo: @ejaf/Instagram
Dua Lipa and Sir Elton John. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation
“Wise Children” star Omari Douglas attends the 29th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation
Dua Lipa changes into a second look for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation
Lydia West, Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas and Nathaniel Curtis are having a blast at Elton John’s party. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation)
Lydia West, Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas and Nathaniel Curtis are having a blast at Elton John’s party. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation)

While some of the traditional parties have been cancelled, the celebs still found ways to celebrate and get out of their sweatpants everyone has been wearing for the past year.

The annual Governors Ball has been transformed into a dinner at Sunset Tower and Andra Day will be hosting an exclusive party at Spring Place LA.

Leslie Odom Jr. was ready to party following the Oscars ceremony, looking dapper in a turquoise Valentino suit.

Leslie Odom Jr. didn’t shy away from fun with this turquoise Valentino suit. Photo: Austin Hargrave/Austin Hargrave 2021 via Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr. didn’t shy away from fun with this turquoise Valentino suit. Photo: Austin Hargrave/Austin Hargrave 2021 via Getty Images — Photo: Getty
