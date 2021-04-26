Stars Go All Out For The 2021 Oscar Parties

The Oscars aren’t just about the award ceremony, the pre and post parties are just as much fun – if not more.
Before the ceremony, Elton John held his annual Aids Foundation party with Dua Lipa performing and Neil Patrick Harris hosting.
Dua lipa and Elton John singing together "Love Again" #EJAFOscarspic.twitter.com/KlLih6qmuB
While some of the traditional parties have been cancelled, the celebs still found ways to celebrate and get out of their sweatpants everyone has been wearing for the past year.
The annual Governors Ball has been transformed into a dinner at Sunset Tower and Andra Day will be hosting an exclusive party at Spring Place LA.
Leslie Odom Jr. was ready to party following the Oscars ceremony, looking dapper in a turquoise Valentino suit.