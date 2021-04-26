Stars Go All Out For The 2021 Oscar Parties

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Oscars aren’t just about the award ceremony, the pre and post parties are just as much fun – if not more.

Before the ceremony, Elton John held his annual Aids Foundation party with Dua Lipa performing and Neil Patrick Harris hosting.

RELATED: Regina King References Derek Chauvin Trial In Powerful Oscars Opening

Dua lipa and Elton John singing together "Love Again" #EJAFOscarspic.twitter.com/KlLih6qmuB — DUA LIPA ARGENTINA 🦋 (@dualipanoticia) April 26, 2021

Dua Lipa. Photo: @dualipa/Instagram

Billie Jean King. Photo: @ejaf/Instagram

Dua Lipa and Sir Elton John. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation

“Wise Children” star Omari Douglas attends the 29th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation

Dua Lipa changes into a second look for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation

Lydia West, Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas and Nathaniel Curtis are having a blast at Elton John’s party. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation)

RELATED: 2021 Oscar Winners: See The List

While some of the traditional parties have been cancelled, the celebs still found ways to celebrate and get out of their sweatpants everyone has been wearing for the past year.

The annual Governors Ball has been transformed into a dinner at Sunset Tower and Andra Day will be hosting an exclusive party at Spring Place LA.

Leslie Odom Jr. was ready to party following the Oscars ceremony, looking dapper in a turquoise Valentino suit.