‘Nomadland’ Picks Up The Awards For Best Picture And Best Actress At Oscars 2021

“Nomadland” has wandered straight into the Academy Award for best picture.

It’s an unprecedented triumph in the award show’s most prestigious category for a film with a woman as both director and lead.

It’s just the second film directed by a woman to win a best picture Oscar. The first was the Kathryn Bigelow-directed “The Hurt Locker” in 2009.

It beat out fellow nominees “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Father,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Mank” and “Promising Young Woman.”

"We should have had a karaoke bar." "My voice is in my sword." Here's Frances McDormand's acceptance speech for Best Actress. https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7Yzsueqp8R — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, McDormand nabbed another Best Actress Oscar thanks to her performance in the movie.

It’s the second best actress Oscar for McDormand, who also won in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” That Oscar statuette was stolen at the post-show Governors Ball, though it was recovered before the night was over.

Bet you didn't have Frances McDormand howling like a wolf in her Best Picture acceptance speech on your #Oscars bingo card.https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX pic.twitter.com/O0CWmjhLfP — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

She plays a woman who leaves her small town to join a group of wanderers in the American West.

McDormand beat out fellow nominees Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby and Andra Day.