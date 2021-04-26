Anthony Hopkins Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman As He Shares Video Message Following Surprise Oscars Win

Anthony Hopkins paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman as he spoke out about his Oscars win in an Instagram video message Monday.

Some social media users were left upset after Hopkins beat Boseman in the Best Actor category at Sunday night’s ceremony.

He was honoured for his role as Anthony in “The Father”, marking his first win since his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in 1991’s “The Silence Of The Lambs”.

Hopkins, 83, who became the oldest ever winner in the category, surpassing Christopher Plummer who was 82 when he won for “Beginners” in 2011, shared: “Here I am in my homeland in Wales. At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award, I really didn’t.”

He added, “I’m very grateful to the Academy – thank you.”

Hopkins then said, “I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. Again, thank you all very much.

“I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honoured, thank you,” he told fans.

RELATED: 2021 Oscar Winners: See The List

The Best Actor gong was the last to be awarded during Sunday’s ceremony, as bosses seemingly rearranged the format.

While Hopkins’ win was well deserved, many felt that bosses were leaving the category to the end with the assumption it would be a win for Boseman for his role as Levee Green in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.