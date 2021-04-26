Oscars In Memoriam Criticized For Leaving Out Naya Rivera, Jessica Walter & More

By Corey Atad.

The Oscars paid tribute to those lost over the past year, but not everyone was happy with the manner in which they did so.

In an unusual move, this year’s In Memoriam segment of the show was set to the relatively fast-paced Stevie Wonder song “As”, which immediately came in for criticism.

On Twitter, viewers expressed frustration with the speed with which the segment was edited, barely lingering on any name for more than a second.

Others criticized the segment for some of the film industry members who were left out, including actress Naya Rivera, who was best known for TV’s “Glee”, but also appeared in films like “At the Devil’s Door”.

Jessica Walter, who passed away late last month, best known to modern audiences for her TV roles in “Arrested Development”, but left a mark on cinema with performances in “Grand Prix”, “Play Misty For Me” and more.

Others noted the absence of musician Adam Schlesinger, who was nominated for an Oscar in 1997 for writing the song “That Thing You Do!”.

