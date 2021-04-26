Woman Explains How She Became A Wanted Felon After Failing To Return ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ VHS Tape 21 Years Ago

"Sabrina the Teenage Witch": Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Melissa Joan Hart, Jennifer Butt, Christopher Rich, 'Love Means Never Having To Say You're Sorry', (Season 4, aired 11/19/1999), 1996-2003

“Sabrina the Teenage Witch” was the reason former Oklahoma resident Caron McBride became a wanted woman.

It was reported that McBride was facing felony embezzlement charges for failing to return a VHS tape rented in the city of Norman in 1999. A warrant was issued for her arrest back in March 2000, KOKH Fox 25 claimed.

The store from which McBride rented the tape closed in 2008, and she only learned about the charges when she was trying to change her name on her licence after getting married in Texas.

“I went to change my driver’s license, during this COVID thing you had to make an appointment, and so, I sent them an email (and) they sent me an email and they told me… that I had an issue in Oklahoma and this was the reference number for me to call this number and I did,” McBride said.

TONIGHT- an Oklahoma woman is trying to clear her record after learning she was charged w/ felony embezzlement for never returning 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' on VHS tape from a 'Movie Place' 21 YEARS AGO. Hear from her on @OKCFOX at 9. pic.twitter.com/CE4aModOhI — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) April 22, 2021

The number belonged to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office. She called and a woman informed her of the charges.

“She told me it was over the VHS tape and I had to make her repeat it because I thought, This is insane. This girl is kidding me, right? She wasn’t kidding,” McBride said.

McBride insisted she doesn’t even remember renting the movie, telling FOX 25: “I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were eight, 10 or 11 years old, and I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something. I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea. Meanwhile, I’m a wanted felon for a VHS tape.”

“I mean, I didn’t try to deceive anyone over ‘[Sabrina] the Teenage Witch’. I swear,” McBride said. She also revealed that she’d been let go from several jobs over the past 20 years without being given an explanation.

“This is why… because when they ran my criminal background check, all they’re seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement,” McBride said.

The DA’s office has since said that, after reviewing McBride’s case, it has decided to dismiss it.