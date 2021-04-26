Harrison Ford Reads Out Harsh Critiques Of His Now-Classic ‘Blade Runner’

Sometimes it takes years for a movie to get its due.

During Sunday’s Oscars telecast, Harrison Ford presented the award for Best Editing, giving one of the more memorable introductions of the night.

"Why do we need the third cut to the eggs?" Harrison Ford shares edit notes for one of his movies. Guess which film. https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4oP676tDDm — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

To illustrate the importance of editing in the moviemaking process, Ford read out edit notes from one of his older films.

“The opening is too choppy. Why is this voiceover track so terrible? He sounds drugged. Were they all on drugs?” he read.

“Deckard at the piano was interminable. Flashback dialogue is confusing, is he listening to a tape? Why do we need the third cut to the eggs,” Ford continued. “The synagogue music is awful, we’ve gotta use Vangelis. Up to Zhora’s death, the movie is deadly dull. This movie gets worse every screening.”

Finally, Ford revealed that the harsh critiques were about his 1982 film “Blade Runner”, now considered a classic and one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time.

Many on Twitter shared their love for the intro, while others noted Ford’s seemingly relaxed demeanour delivering it.

Harrison Ford wins the Oscar for best introduction to an award. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 26, 2021

Harrison Ford breathes and sheer chaos erupts — ohcatrina (she/they) (@ohcatrina) April 26, 2021