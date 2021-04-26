Jay-Z Wants To Be Remembered Like ‘Bob Marley And All The Greats’

When it comes to the world of music, Jay-Z is hoping he’s left a strong legacy.

Speaking with the Sunday Times in a rare interview, the iconic rapper discussed his career, the pandemic, issues of race, and more.

“I’m most proud of overcoming my circumstances and providing opportunity for people who look like me and who came from the same situation that I’ve come from,” he told the paper.

Sharing his outlook on the COVID-19 pandemic, Jay-Z said, “We have to bounce back and we have to be great and we have to rebuild. I’m forever an optimist. In the beginning it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other.”

The 51-year-old was also asked about the persistence of racism in America.

“As a human race we’re still on basic things. We’re still on Stop Asian Hate,” he said. “We can’t sit and cry over spilt milk, but we do have to acknowledge that there’s milk, right? But yes, to answer your question, it’s very frustrating… Are we here today? No. Are we further than 50 years ago? Yes.”

Finally, Jay-Z was asked how he hopes to be remembered once he’s gone.

“I have no idea,” he admitted. “I’m not beyond ego, right? Hopefully, they speak of me [with] the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say.”