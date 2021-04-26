Idris Elba Gushes Over His ‘Ride Or Die’ Sabrina Dhowre As Pair Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary After ‘Tough’ Year

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre celebrated their second wedding anniversary with some sweet posts over the weekend.

The couple tied the knot on April 26, 2019, and despite Elba admitting the past year has been “one of the toughest of my life,” he said they got through it because they had each other.

The actor gushed alongside a snap of him and his other half posing with a giant “Happy Anniversary” cookie, “My ride or die.”

RELATED: Idris Elba’s ‘Luther’ Isn’t ‘Authentic’ Enough, According To BBC’s Diversity Chief: He ‘Doesn’t Have Any Black Friends’

Dhowre also shared a cute photo of the pair on her profile.

The duo, who both battled COVID-19 early in the pandemic, got engaged in 2018 before tying the knot in Marrakesh, Morocco, a year later.

RELATED: Idris Elba’s Mom Is Convinced He’s Going To Be The Next James Bond

Dhowre previously told Vogue of their wedding, “My family is from East Africa and Idris’s is from West Africa, so we thought it would be fun to meet somewhere in between.”