Michael B. Jordan Says It Would Be ‘F**king Awesome’ To Go On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’: ‘I Think I Would Be Pretty Good’

In the upcoming Amazon Prime Video action film “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse”, Michael B. Jordan stars as navy seal John Clark, who seeks to avenge his pregnant wife’s murder — only to find himself a part of a larger conspiracy.

Thankfully, the actor’s real life is more chill. He dates Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori, so, of course, when ET Canada’s Keshia Chante caught up with Jordan, she had to ask if he was up for playing a round of Fast Money on “Celebrity Family Feud”.

“I think family is everything. If anybody knows me, they know they are my motivation for everything. They keep me grounded. They push me for everything,” the 34-year-old began.

“‘Celebrity Family Feud’ — get out, that would be f**king awesome. That would be pretty cool, actually. It’s one of those shows you want to go on like ‘Jeopardy!’, you know what I mean, or ‘Wipeout’…’Wipeout’ is definitely one of them.”

“I think I would be pretty good,” Jordan said of competing on “Celebrity Family Feud”. “I’m pretty good at those type of questions and competition. I think I’d be all right.”

Well, Jordan is more than all right in his thrilling new movie “Without Remorse” which, fans will be ecstatic to know, includes a shirtless fight scene.

“I don’t ask — I demand it, too,” the actor said of showing off his body on screen. “It’s actually unfair… it’s a little messed up…No, it was a cool scene to do.”

While many can’t wait to watch Jordan in “Without Remorse”, fans are still itching to know more details about Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther 2.”

“It’s one of those things…Ryan, that’s my brother, we have a lot of other business that we are working on,” Jordan revealed. “But you know, when it comes to ‘Black Panther’ and Marvel, you don’t even ask anymore. He’ll talk to you if and when — and if not you, kind of learn to let it ride.

“So you got to give them their time to figure out what’s best for them and respectful.”

Watch our full interview with Jordan below.