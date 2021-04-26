Ronnie Wood Reveals He Got The ‘All-Clear’ After Cancer Fight During Lockdown

Ronnie Wood went through a battle with cancer during the pandemic, the 72-year-old Rolling Stones guitarist revealed in a new interview with the Sun.

“I’ve had cancer two different ways now,” Wood said. “I had lung cancer in 2017, and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown.”

Thankfully, he added, “I came through with the all-clear.”

Wood also talked about his struggles with addiction and the difficulty of recovery.

“I’m going through a lot of problems now, but throughout my recovery, you have to let it go. And when you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing,” he said. “That brings you back to the (AA and NA’s) Serenity Prayer: ‘Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.’ That’s incredible. What will be will be, it’s nothing to do with me.”

He added, “All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power.”

