Emerald Fennell Confirms Pregnancy, Jokes About Her Love For Zack Morris In Chat With ET Canada’s Sangita Patel

Emerald Fennell spoke about that shout-out to Zack Morris during her Oscars speech with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel after the ceremony Sunday.

Fennell, who nabbed the Best Original Screenplay trophy for her work on “Promising Young Woman”, confirmed she’s pregnant at the bash. She and her husband Chris Vernon are expecting their second baby together. They welcomed a baby boy in 2019.

Patel mentioned Fennell’s acceptance speech, including her comments about writing a speech at age 10 and thanking Morris (played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar) from “Saved by the Bell”, whom she wanted to be her “supportive husband” at the time.

When Patel told Fennell how the actor had been trending on Twitter after the remarks, she replied: “No, really? Oh, gosh, how embarrassing.”

She was then asked whether she’d consider naming her little one after her Oscar, given what she was holding in her hand, Fennell joked: “Well, you know, actually, if Zack Morris doesn’t mind this situation [rubs belly], I think we should just really give it a go.”

Earlier in the evening, Fennell had told the audience, “So, the only speech I ever wrote was when I was 10, and I had a look to see if there’d be anything useful from it, but unfortunately, it mostly thanked Zack Morris from ‘Saved by the Bell’. He was my very supportive husband.

“Unfortunately, he hasn’t been as much a part of my life as I’d hoped, and so that speech is not that useful.”