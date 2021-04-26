Director Travon Free Calls Diddy To Celebrate After ‘Two Distant Strangers’ Oscar Win

Click to share this via email

The Oscars was a big night for Diddy.

On Sunday night, the live-action short film he co-produced — “Two Distant Strangers” — won an Academy Award.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only the directors of the short – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe — were on hand to accept the prize.

But celebrating backstage, Free gave Diddy a ring to share in the joy of the moment.

“I’m so proud of y’all,” Diddy shouted over the video call, to which Free responded, “We did it, baby!”

Diddy then danced along with the director remotely, getting into the party spirit.

“Two Distant Strangers” tells the story of a Black man stuck in a time loop in which he continuously finds himself killed by a police officer. The short stars Joey Bada$$ and Andrew Howard.