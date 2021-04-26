Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter And Wife Lauren Kitt Bring Newborn Home Following Birth Complications

Following a dramatic few days in hospital, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt have welcomed home their third child.

Nick took to social media on Monday to share that the trio were “home safe and sound.”

“Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better. 😊🍼,” he wrote. “I’m going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love. 🙏🏻.”

The homecoming comes after Nick previously confirmed the baby had arrived amid “minor complications.”



“As a parent knows all too very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it,” the 41-year-old musician tweeted early on Thursday morning. “We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

Since that time, the singer has kept worried members of the Backstreet Army updated on the little one’s health. By Thursday night he shared that things were “looking better,” but that they had to remain in hospital. He added that he and Lauren, who are also parents to five-year-old son Odin and 18-month-old daughter Saoirse, were “watching baby like a Hawk.”

On Saturday, the “80s Movie” singer shared another update after fans continued their concern.

“Just got a chance to read your comments and we are so grateful for your love and caring thoughts,” Nick tweeted. “Things are improving. Unfortunately, we had to stay another night in the hospital. Can’t wait for all of you to meet the baby.”

The little one’s siblings will no doubt be thrilled to have their parents and little sister home. Nick shared how much he was missing the cuties in a social media post on Thursday.

“Took this video of Saoirse before we left for the hospital,” he captioned a clip of Saoirse waking up Lauren.

The baby’s arrival caps off a month of family fun and milestones for the Carters. The clan enjoyed Easter in Las Vegas along with Nick’s sister Angel and her family, and Nick and Lauren then marked their seven-year wedding anniversary on April 12.

On April 19, Odin celebrated his fifth birthday and on April 20, the Backstreet Boys marked their 28th anniversary.

Fellow Backstreet Boy AJ McLean teased Nick was having another girl on Instagram in April; however, Nick has yet to confirm the newborn’s sex.

Nick and Lauren announced their pregnancy in January, revealing that Lauren didn’t know she was expecting until she was around five and a half months pregnant. The news came as a surprise given the heartbreaking challenges and multiple miscarriages the “Dead 7” stars have endured while building their dream family.

In 2019, the two told ET Canada how blessed they felt to be celebrating their first Christmas with their children, following Saoirse’s arrival.

“This is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” Lauren said. “We went through our struggles to get where we’re at, so I don’t regret anything we’ve gone through. It’s made us stronger. And, I believe Saoirse came back to us. She’s a miracle baby and we worked hard for her, waited for her, and to have her here is awesome. Even the hard times feel worth it because we wanted her so much and fought for her, so when I wake up every two hours to breastfeed and don’t get any sleep, I just smile at her.”

“For me, Saoirse is an example of how we all have struggles in our lives,” Nick added. “People are always going through problems, but Saoirse shows how, if you keep fighting — even though things can be dark at times — there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. Good things happen as long as you keep pressing forward and staying positive and grateful. That’s what being a human being’s all about, and we’re just grateful she came back to us.”

A few months later, Nick gushed to ET Canada about how much he was enjoying having more time at home in Las Vegas as a result of the coronavirus pandemic halting the Backstreet Boys’ “DNA” world tour.

“It’s a double-edged sword because I’d love to be touring, but I’m making the best out of what we have right now — playing with my children, getting involved in schooling, and just being in their lives in a full-time capacity. It’s a lot of work but it’s great work.”

He also opened up about how grateful he felt to be a girl dad, noting there was a time when he wondered whether the couple would ever be blessed with a daughter.

“There was a point when we lost our second child – a girl – and we were quite far along in the pregnancy and Lauren was just [distraught,]” he said. “It was one of the most horrible things to ever go through – driving her to the hospital, being with her through everything there, then all the emotions that came afterwards. It was extremely hard, to the point where she wanted to give up on ever trying again. We wanted a girl and just didn’t know if we’d get one and when we did, it was a miracle from God above.”