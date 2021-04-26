Nike Air Yeezy 1s Prototype Sells For Record-Breaking $1.8 Million

This pair of Yeezys will cost you a pretty penny.

On Monday, Sotheby’s announced that a pair of prototype Nike Air Yeezy 1s, worn by Kanye West during his performance at the 2008 Grammys, has sold for a staggering $1.8 million.

RELATED: Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir Opens DMX’s Memorial Service

The private sale obliterated the record for most expensive pair of sneakers ever sold, according to Yahoo!.

Designed by West and Mark Smith, the sneakers are made of soft black leather, with the now-iconic Yeezy bootstrap and Y medallion lacelocks.

RELATED: Netflix Pays $30M For 21-Years-In-The-Making Kanye West Documentary

The $1.8 million price tag is nearly triple the previous record, set in 2020 by a pair of 1985 Jordan 1s, which sold for $615,000.

“We are thrilled with the result, which has nearly tripled the highest price on record,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a statement. “The sale speaks volumes of Kanye’s legacy as one of the most influential clothing and sneaker designers of our time, and of the Yeezy franchise he has built, which has become an industry titan.”