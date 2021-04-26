Young Thug’s ‘Slime Language 2’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

Click to share this via email

Young Thug has earned his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Released on April 16, Slime Language 2 sold roughly 113,000 total album-equivalent units in the week ending April 22, according to Billboard.

The star-studded project from Young Thug’s Stoner Life Records features several contributions from YSL artists, including Gunna, Lil Keed, Lil Duke, Yak Gotti, and T-Shyne. Other notable names include Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Big Sean, and more.

This marks the third No. 1 for the Young Stoner Life label, after Gunna’s Wunna in 2020 and Young Thug’s So Much Fun in 2019.

Thug dropped the first Slime Language album in 2018. He later released So Much Fun before collaborating with Chris Brown on the record Slime & B in 2020.

Stream Slime Language 2 (Deluxe) below.