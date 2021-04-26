Hugh Jackman Reacts To Tyler Perry’s Oscars Speech: ‘I’ll Meet You In The Middle, Tyler’

Hugh Jackman was one of the many stars who tuned in to the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday night and while he noted many highlights from the ceremony, including Chloe Zhao’s Best Director win for “Nomadland”, it was Tyler Perry’s moving speech that has really resonated with the “Logan” star.

Taking to social media on Monday morning, Jackman recommended viewers watch the clip of Perry accepting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, saying his speech in particular “really touched me.”

Tyler’s speech was one of the emotional highlights of the night as he told the story of how his mother taught him to “refuse hate” and judgment of others. He dedicated his award “to anyone who wants to stand in the middle, no matter what’s around the wall.”

He continued: “Stand in the middle ’cause that’s where healing happens. That’s where conversation happens. That’s where change happens. It happens in the middle. So anyone who wants to meet me in the middle, to refuse hate, to refuse blanket judgment, and to help lift someone’s feet off the ground, this one is for you, too.”

Jackman has subsequently answered his call to refuse hate and help uplift others.

“When Tyler speaks of stepping into the middle, I was literally yelling at the TV, like, ‘I’ll meet you in the middle, Tyler.’ And I’m telling you now on social, thank you for your inspiration. Thank you for all you do. Thank you for your leadership,” he said, extending an invite to meet with Tyler and expand on his call to “meet in the middle.”

“I’m literally, hopefully, going to meet you in the middle. Let’s break bread — which I will bake — and let’s talk about how we can get stuff done because, dude, it’s astonishing what you’re doing and you’re an inspiration,” Jackman added.