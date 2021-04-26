Anthony Mackie Is Officially The New Captain America In New ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Poster

There’s finally a new Captain America in town.

Following the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” finale on Disney+, Marvel has introduced the first official poster featuring Anthony Mackie as Captain America.

Photo: Marvel Studios

In the sixth and final episode of the series, directed by Kari Skogland, Mackie’s Sam Wilson finally wield’s the shield left behind by Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, at the end of “Avengers: Endgame”.

Photo: Marvel Studios

Along with he iconic shield, Wilson as Captain America also sports a brand new suit gifted to him by the Wakandans.

While it is unknown whether the show will receive a second season, The Hollywood Reporter revealed last week that a fourth “Captain America” film is currently in the works, written by “Falcon” showrunner Malcolm Spellman with co-writer Dalan Musson, to be centred on Wilson.