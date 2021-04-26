Grimes Defends Elon Musk Amid Social Media Criticism, Insists He Isn’t Destroying The ‘Planet And Humanity’

Grimes is sticking up for her other half, Elon Musk.

The Canadian-born singer, who welcomed her first child with Musk, baby X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020, posted a video of herself practicing her sword-dancing skills on TikTok over the weekend.

Grimes, who has been in a relationship with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO since 2018, showed off her moves to The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” in the video, which saw her set the record straight about a few things in the comments section.

RELATED: Elon Musk To Host ‘SNL’ With Musical Guest Miley Cyrus

One social media user posted: “GRIMESSS. HOW ARE YOU DOING THIS AND ACTIVLEY [sic] SLEEP1NG WITH THE MAN WHO LOTERALLY [sic] DESTROY THE PLANET AND HUMANITY.”

“How is he doing these things?” Grimes responded. “His whole career is about making travel/house power etc sustainable and green. It’s worth a deep dive.”

Grimes later added “I don’t need to convince anyone haha I accept the discourse. I’m just rly close to it so sumtimes I try to correct the misconceptions.” pic.twitter.com/qSSyngeVyM — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 26, 2021

Another fan added, “Bestie can you confirm he’s not a men’s rights activist? Some people online have been saying that & I’m concerned,” E! News reported.

Grimes insisted, “He’s not. Def he’s been very immature at points on Twitter but for ex the president of spaceX is a woman, as is his right hand at Neuralink etc.”

She then replied to another fan asking her to tell Musk to end world hunger.

“Ppl keep asking this,” she wrote, “but just throwing $ doesn’t solve it. He’s trying to focus on the issues he knows he can solve and they r real essential issues.”

As someone else told Grimes “who r u trying to convince,” she shared, “I don’t need to convince anyone haha. I accept this discourse. I’m just rly close to it so sum times [sic] I try to correct the misconceptions haha.”

Grimes’ comments come after Musk said not everyone who embarks on his planned SpaceX missions to Mars will make it to the red planet alive.

Musk, who wants to have humans on Mars by 2026, shared the remarks during a livestream interview with XPrize founder Peter Diamandis on Thursday while announcing the $100-million Carbon Removal project, reported The Independent.

“Going to Mars reads like that advert for Shackleton going to the Antarctic. You know it is dangerous, it’s uncomfortable and it’s a long journey,” he explained.

“If an arduous and dangerous journey where you might not come back alive, but it’s a glorious adventure, sounds appealing, Mars is the place. That’s the ad for Mars,” he said.

“Yeah, honestly a bunch of people will probably die in the beginning,” Musk added. “It’s tough sledging over there, you know… We don’t make anyone go. It’s volunteers only.”