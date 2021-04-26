J Balvin Details The Highs And Lows Of His Career In First Look At ‘The Boy From Medellín’ Documentary

J Balvin is giving fans a front-row seat to his life and career in the upcoming documentary, “The Boy From Medellín”.

Ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video next month, the streaming service shared a brand new trailer showing fans the Colombian reggaeton singer, 35, as he prepares for his sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.

Balvin also lets viewers in on his ongoing battle with anxiety and depression as well as Balvin’s decision to help amplify the voices of young people protesting – all while the Medellín streets explode with political unrest.

“If you speak up, it’s wrong. If you don’t, it’s wrong. So either way, you lose,” someone close to Balvin says in the clip. “I don’t want to get into political things because it’s not my thing. I just want to focus on bringing light into the world,” Balvin replies.

Matthew Heineman (“Cartel Land”, “City of Ghosts”) serves as the director on the project.

“The Boy From Medellín” hits Amazon Prime Video on May 7.