New Report Reveals The 2021 Oscar Ratings Were At An All-Time Low

The 2021 Oscars was full of winners on Sunday night, except when it came to ratings.

According to a new report from Nielsen, the 93rd Academy Awards, which were broadcast live from both Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, were watched by only 9.85 million people. And only 1.9 million were among the 18-49 age demographic.

Nielsen reports that Sunday night’s ratings were at an all-time low with a 58 per cent drop in audience, compared to the 2020 Oscars. The key demo also saw a decrease with 64.2 per cent down in the earlier ratings from last year’s show.

Despite the lower ratings, the Oscars still brought in some epic highlights with two historic wins, including for Chloe Zhao who became the first woman of colour and second woman ever to take home the top directing honour for “Nomadland”. Meanwhile, Yuh-Jung Youn won top honours as Best Supporting Actress for “Minari”, becoming the first Korean performer to win an Academy Award in one of the four acting categories and the second Asian actress ever to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

The new numbers come after years of declining Oscars ratings and after a year of virtual awards ceremonies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the 2021 Grammy Awards was the lowest-rated in Grammys history, plummeting by nearly 53 per cent compared to 2020’s show.

Deadline reports that ABC will release their own Oscars data in the coming days.