English-Language Remake Of Oscar Winner ‘Another Round’ Eyed As Star Vehicle For Leonardo DiCaprio

The English-language rights to the Danish film “Another Round” have been acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company Appian Way and is being eyed as a star vehicle for the actor.

One day after Thomas Vinterberg’s drama about a group of school teacher friends who decide to experiment with the idea that life could be improved by maintaining a constant state of mild drunkenness won the Academy Award for Best International Feature, the remake rights have officially been acquired.

DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson’s company won the rights in an auction for a remake, following the film’s premiere at TIFF. Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker’s Nine Stories and Elizabeth Banks through Universal Pictures also reportedly showed interest in acquiring the rights. The auction was in the works for two weeks prior to Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, but was only now finalized.

RELATED: Mads Mikkelsen Says There Was Almost A Kiss Between Him And Hugh Dancy In The ‘Hannibal’ Finale

Vinterberg, who co-wrote the script with Tobias Lindholm, was reportedly intrigued by the idea of seeing DiCaprio take on the lead role of school teacher Martin, originated by Mads Mikkelsen.

News of the remake was met with mixed reaction on Twitter.

There's no rhyme or reason to remake ANOTHER ROUND. The film is accessible af. It's literally right on Hulu. International films have a greater reach than ever before in America because of growing interest in world cinema in audiences. We don't need a fucking American remake. https://t.co/ACvj0fRDfS — Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) April 26, 2021

The end of Leonardo DiCaprio's English-language #AnotherRound: https://t.co/m43m5fYyQY What the hell just watch Vinterberg's movie… it won an Oscar for a reason. pic.twitter.com/Ex3blj0jOe — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) April 26, 2021

When I hear they're doing an American remake of Another Round: pic.twitter.com/o7qy9KMiFR — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) April 26, 2021

this is literally the worst news possible. don’t touch another round, it’s damn near perfect — benjamin (@kersey_benjamin) April 26, 2021

Know what, I will allow it if the friend group is filled out exclusively with other members of the Pussy Posse https://t.co/ZkuNm8ey1b — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) April 26, 2021

A writer and director for the project have not been announced yet.

“Another Round” won several awards including the BAFTA for Best Film Not In The English Language, as well as several other top prizes from film critics’ circles. Vinterberg was also nominated for Best Director at the Oscars.

RELATED: Thomas Vinterberg Dedicates His ‘Another Round’ Oscar Win To His Late Daughter In An Emotional Speech

Accepting the Academy Award for Best International Feature, Vinterberg said the movie was “about letting control of life as I lost control of my own.” Four days after production began, his 19-year-old daughter Ida was killed by a distracted driver.

“Ida, this is a miracle that just happened, and you’re a part of this miracle. Maybe you’ve been pulling some strings somewhere. This one’s for you,” he said in his Oscars speech, dedicating the win to her memory.