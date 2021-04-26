‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series ‘House Of The Dragon’ Starts Production, Cast Announced

"Game of Thrones"
"Game of Thrones" — Photo: Keith Bernstein/©HBO/courtesy Everett Collection

Winter is over and fire will reign.

On Monday, HBO revealed the highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” has officially started production.

The main cast of the show was also revealed, including Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

While details about the GoT spin-off “House of the Dragon” have largely been kept under wraps, the series is said to take place centuries before the events of “Game of Thrones”, and centres on the House Targaryen and the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The show will premiere in 2022.

