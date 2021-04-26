Carrie Ann Inaba Announces Leave Of Absence From ‘The Talk’

Carrie Ann Inaba is taking a health break from “The Talk”.

The co-host of the popular Global daytime talk show announced she will take a leave of absence from the series to “focus on my health and well-being.”

In two Twitter posts, Inaba explained, “We all know health is the most precious gift we have and I need to take care of mine.”

She added, “I appreciate the love and support from all of you and from my family at ‘The Talk’.”

“I hope to be back soon! Ready for action!” Inaba promised. “I’m sending you all my love. And I’ll update you on my progress… talk soon.”

Inaba’s break comes just weeks after Sharon Osbourne stepped down from hosting duties, following a CBS investigation that was launched after a heated discussion about racism. Osbourne had defended Piers Morgan following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle, which led to the on-air conversation between Sheryl Underwood and Osbourne about racism.

Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will hold down the fort until Inaba’s return.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.