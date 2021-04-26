Miranda Lambert Breaks Down During First Live Concert In Over A Year: ‘I Missed Y’all So Much’

Click to share this via email

Live concerts are slowly coming back and Miranda Lambert had an emotional return to the stage.

On Thursday, April 22, Lambert performed her first live, in-person show since her Wildcard Tour kicked off at the beginning of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Hitting the stage at Billy Bob’s Texas in her home state, the Grammy winner was overcome with emotion when she performed her massive hit “The House That Built Me”.

Sharing a video on TikTok, Lambert broke down in tears as she struggled to sing the chorus, all while the crowd showed their support and cheered her on while singing the lyrics.

“First show back in over a year,” she wrote alongside the video. “I missed y’all so much.”

Lambert rocked the ultimate country-glam ensemble, wearing a black miniskirt paired with a red western shirt with white fringe, a chunky belt and white cowboy boots.

Fans can watch her tearful performance below.

Meanwhile, one week prior, Lambert performed three different times at the 2021 ACM Awards.

The singer opened the show with Elle King for an energetic performance of their party anthem “Drunk”, filled in for Chris Stapleton’s wife to sing “Maggies Song”, and was later joined by Jon Randall and Jack Ingram for a rendition of their track “In His Arms”, featured on their upcoming album The Marfa Tapes.

Lambert will return to Billy Bob’s Texas for two shows the first weekend of May.