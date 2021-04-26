Report: Janet Jackson Super Bowl Incident Could Be Getting A ‘Framing Britney Spears’-Style Documentary

The true story behind Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” may finally see the light of day.

According to reports from Page Six and E! News, the production company behind “Framing Britney Spears” could be at work on a new documentary about the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show incident.

As many will recall, during the halftime show, Jackson performed with Justin Timberlake, shocking audiences when he pulled off a portion of her outfit, revealing Jackson’s breast.

A source told Page Six, “It’s going to be all about the fallout and the suits who f**ked over Janet [at] Viacom.”

It is not clear whether either Jackson or Timberlake will participate in the documentary, though Jackson is currently working on her own two-part documentary set to premiere in 2022.

Due to Timberake’s former relationship with Spears, the documentary about her prompted a public reckoning with some of his actions, including those involving Jackson.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns [on social media] and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Timberlake said in an apology on Instagram last year. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

When ET Canada reached out, the “Framing Britney Spears” producers declined to comment.