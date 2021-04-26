Spike Lee Praises Glenn Close For ‘Getting Down’ To ‘Da Butt’ At The Oscars

Spike Lee was honoured by Glenn Close’s tribute to “School Daze”.

While the “Hillbilly Elegy” actress didn’t take home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress during Sunday night’s Academy Awards, Close won the award for the Most Viral Moment when she got up out of her seat to dance to E.U.’s iconic 1988 single “Da Butt”.

Since “Da Butt” was featured in Lee’s film “School Daze”, the director shared a sweet shoutout to Close, thanking the star for honouring his film.

“Good morning. I’ve got to give a shoutout to my sister Glenn Close, who I heard gave me love [for] ‘School Daze’,” Lee said on Instagram.

He added, “She was doing ‘Da Butt!’ I saw it on video! You were getting down!”

The viral moment came during a game break hosted by Lil Rel Howery. The “Get Out” actor quizzed Oscar attendees on classic movies songs, asking whether the compositions were nominated for Best Original Song or not.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the “Da Butt” bit was scripted by Questlove, who reportedly worked on the game with Oscar producers. It was designed to be comedic and hilarity definitely ensued, becoming a hit on social media.