Ricky Gervais Trolls The Oscars By Sharing His Last Golden Globes Monologue

Ricky Gervais thinks he was a little too edgy to have been invited to the 2021 Oscars.

On Sunday, the comedian trolled the Academy Awards broadcast by sharing the full monologue from the last time he hosted the Golden Globes, in January 2020.

It’s The Oscars tonight! I wasn’t invited. Was it something I said? 😂 pic.twitter.com/P87Uau4D9u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 25, 2021

Many clearly missed the humour Gervais brought to that awards show, particularly in contrast with the largely comedy-free, hostless Oscars ceremony this year.

Dwayne Johnson gave Gervais a shoutout for the old monologue on Twitter.

Geeezus I just rewatched this. I miss laughing this hard. Cheers brother 😂🥃 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 26, 2021

Others also praised his hosting job.

You said what we all are thinking 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Danny Gokey (@dannygokey) April 25, 2021

I didn’t hear a single joke. It was very funny. But not a single joke. Lol — Gavagan (@RobGavagan) April 26, 2021

Thoroughly enjoy seeing how Ray Romano digs your humor, very much the same way that I do. So brilliant 👏👏👏 — Dawn Zulueta (@DawnZpost) April 26, 2021

Absolutely epic. — lil Snazz 🦋 Jessito (@DubzySnazz) April 26, 2021

Gervais has hosted the Golden Globes five times since 2010. Others who’ve hosted the show in recent years include Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.