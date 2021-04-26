Ricky Gervais Trolls The Oscars By Sharing His Last Golden Globes Monologue

By Corey Atad.

Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais — Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Ricky Gervais thinks he was a little too edgy to have been invited to the 2021 Oscars.

On Sunday, the comedian trolled the Academy Awards broadcast by sharing the full monologue from the last time he hosted the Golden Globes, in January 2020.

RELATED: Glenn Close Steals The Show With Epic ‘Da Butt’ Moment At The Oscars

Many clearly missed the humour Gervais brought to that awards show, particularly in contrast with the largely comedy-free, hostless Oscars ceremony this year.

Dwayne Johnson gave Gervais a shoutout for the old monologue on Twitter.

RELATED: Brad Pitt’s Man Bun Low-Key Won The 2021 Oscars

Others also praised his hosting job.

Gervais has hosted the Golden Globes five times since 2010. Others who’ve hosted the show in recent years include Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP