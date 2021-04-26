Brooke Burke Shares Photo Of Her Leg In A Cast After ACL Surgery

Brooke Burke is in recovery after undergoing surgery on her torn ACL.

On Sunday, the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran shared photos on Instagram of her leg in a cast following the surgery.

Burke, 49, tore her ACL while skiing, but she’s not letting the injury bring her down too much.

“Surgery day, see you on the other side. ❤️ thank you for all the love and light,” she wrote on her Instagram story before heading into surgery.

The statement had some fans worried, though, so she later clarified, “I certainly didn’t mean to scare anyone. I was a bit out of it this morning…So, tore my ACL skiing, nothing fabulous‼️ But it required surgery.”

She continued, “I’ll be down for the count for a bit but I’m at home recovering & doing great and I will use this challenge as an opportunity to become a better teacher, & to create low impact – different content for the next few months.

“I will stay connected to all of you as I transition from being a busy little hummingbird (what my friends call me) to more stillness and a different type of self-care,” Burke added. “It’s a great time for all of us to connect and the company will feed my soul. Thank you for everything you do that helps me feel good!✨”