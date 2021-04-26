Judge Rules Against Wade Robson In Michael Jackson Abuse Suit

Wade Robson is considering a Supreme Court appeal after an L.A. judge decided that he can not sue Michael Jackson’s estate over alleged childhood sexual abuse.

The choreographer, who appeared in the controversial “Leaving Neverland” documentary, has claimed that the late music superstar sexually abused him for nearly a decade.

Robson, 38, previously sued MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures in 2013, arguing that the companies played a role in the abuse that he allegedly experienced.

The lawsuit was rejected because child sexual assault allegations against third parties must be filed by the victims’ 26th birthday, according to California state law. On Jan. 1, 2020, those laws were changed and claims can now be filed up until the victims’ 40th birthday.

“There is no evidence supporting Plaintiff’s contention that Defendants exercised control over Jackson,” wrote L.A. County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young in his ruling, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The evidence further demonstrates that Defendants had no legal ability to control Jackson, because Jackson had complete and total ownership of the corporate defendants. Without control, there is no special relationship or duty that exists between Defendants and Plaintiff. In addition, there is no evidence of misfeasance by Defendants.”

In a statement shared with THR, Jonathan Steinsapir, who represented Jackson’s estate said, “As of today, a summary judgment AGAINST Wade Robson has been granted three different times by two different judges of the Superior Court.”

“Wade Robson has spent the last 8 years pursuing frivolous claims in different lawsuits against Michael Jackson’s estate and companies associated with it. Robson has taken nearly three dozen depositions and inspected and presented hundreds of thousands of documents trying to prove his claims, yet a Judge has once again ruled that Robson’s claims have no merit whatsoever, that no trial is necessary and that his latest case is dismissed.”

Robson’s attorney, Vince Finaldi, argued, “This decision of Judge Mark A. Young suffers from the same fatal flaws as the prior decision of prior Judge Mitchell Beckloff, which we were able to overturn on appeal. For this reason, we will be appealing it to the Court of Appeal, and to the Supreme Court if necessary.”

“If allowed to stand, the decision would set a dangerous precedent that would leave thousands of children working in the entertainment industry vulnerable to sexual abuse by persons in places of power. The children of our state deserve protection, and we will not stop fighting until we ensure that every child is safe.”