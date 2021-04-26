The Rolling Stones Launch New SS21 Fashion Collection Inspired By Beach And Surf Culture

Click to share this via email

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have combined rock ‘n’ roll with beach and surf culture to create their SS21 fashion collection.

The iconic band’s clothes and lifestyle brand, RS No.9 Carnaby, launched the colourful range on Monday, April 26.

The fresh new collection combines the band’s famous tongue and lips logo with summery shades of bold lemon yellow and cobalt blues.

The collection will be available exclusively at the global flagship store at 9 Carnaby Street and for worldwide shipping at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk.

The Rolling Stones opened their first global flagship store at 9 Carnaby Street in London’s Soho back in September.

The store features a glass floor decorated with many of the band’s lyrics, and the fitting rooms are adorned with iconic album artwork including Exile on Main Street (1972) and Some Girls (1978).

Following the opening of the flagship store, the Rolling Stones also launched a global​ e-commerce shop ​equipped with a​ 360​° virtual experience,​ so customers can shop inside the store from anywhere in the world.