Lily Collins Takes In The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit In Chicago

Lily Collins is taking in some art in Chicago.

Before she jets off to France to film season two of “Emily In Paris”, the Golden Globe award-nominated actress took in the acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit while in the windy city.

The art exhibit will hit Los Angeles, New York, Dallas and Houston next. The Toronto exhibit is currently closed, but is planning to reopen in May.

Collins got dressed up for the occasion, stunning in a black Ulyana Sergeenko dress with a delicate white lace collar, teamed with towering Jimmy Choo pumps. She also wore Cartier jewelry to accessorize.

Photo: Michael Simon

Collins shared a post to Instagram, detailing her experience immersing in the Van Gogh creations.

“After following all of the proper safety measures, I was able to travel to Chicago and wander through this exhibition, which I actually had the pleasure of seeing almost two years ago in Paris,” she shared. “The immersive art installation takes a deep dive inside the mind and works of Van Gogh and brings them to life in a whole new way. It was the most incredible way to connect to the iconic paintings!”

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit features some of Van Gogh’s most iconic works, including Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles and Starry Night Over The Rhone River.