Chadwick Boseman’s Family Says The Oscars Didn’t ‘Snub’ The Late Actor

Chadwick Boseman’s brother Derrick is speaking out after the late actor missed out on the Oscar for Best Actor during Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Although the final award of the evening was presented to Anthony Hopkins for his role in “The Father”, many people believed that Chadwick was the deserving winner after what would be his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

RELATED: Viola Davis Honours Chadwick Boseman On Oscars Red Carpet

Chadwick’s family have insisted that they’re not upset, despite the controversy surrounding the decision.

Speaking to TMZ, Derrick said he “doesn’t view Chadwick not winning an Oscar for Best Actor as a snub because every nominated actor was excellent and deserving of the award.”

Derrick also revealed that his family “isn’t upset or agitated whatsoever that Chadwick’s name wasn’t called at the end of the Oscars ceremony.”

RELATED: Anthony Hopkins Awarded Best Actor Oscar Over Chadwick Boseman In Upset Win

In fact, Chadwick often described the Academy Awards as a “campaign.”

The family instead wished Hopkins all the best, with Derrick adding, “I”m sure [Anthony] would if Chad won.”

Meanwhile, 83-year-old Hopkins honoured Boseman in a video shared after his surprise Oscar win.

“Here I am in my homeland in Wales. At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award, I really didn’t,” he shared.

“I’m very grateful to the Academy – thank you.”

RELATED: Anthony Hopkins Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman As He Shares Video Message Following Surprise Oscar Win

Hopkins then said, “I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. Again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honoured, thank you.”