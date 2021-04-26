‘Real Housewives’ Spin-Off Confirmed, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice And More To Star

Click to share this via email

Some OGs of the “Real Housewives” are joining forces for one epic season.

According to People magazine, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer are travelling South to film a still-untitled mashup spin-off series featuring iconic housewives from the throughout the Real Housewives franchise.

The news comes after Singer, de Lesseps, Gorga and more shared photos of themselves on planes, leading to major speculation from fans.

“Off we go! ✈️🥂😉,” Singer shared to Instagram. Similarly, her “Real Housewives Of New York City” co-star de Lesseps, teased, “Ready for take off? ✈️.”

Gorga, Giudice and Richards shared similar posts as well.

More to come on spin-off tune-in details.