Andrew Scott Stars In Dramatic Trailer For HBO’s New Original Movie ‘Oslo’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Fleabag” actor Andrew Scott is taking a starring role in a new movie centring on the Oslo Peace Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson also stars in the drama, which debuts on HBO Max from Saturday, May 29.

RELATED: Andrew Scott Tells Us ‘Everything Is Going To Be All Right’ In Irish Poetry Reading

The true story is adapted from the Tony Award winning play of the same name, focusing on negotiations between enemies.

RELATED: ‘Fleabag’ Star Andrew Scott To Undergo ‘Minor Surgery’

Scott and Wilson play a Norwegian couple who were part of the heroic group that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.

“Oslo” also stars Mona Juul Terje Rød-Larsen, Salim Daw and Waleed Zuaiter.

RELATED: Lily James, Dominic West & Andrew Scott Are On The Hunt For Romance In ‘The Pursuit Of Love’

The movie, which boasts Steven Spielberg as an executive producer, is written and executive produced by Tony Award winner J.T. Rogers, who also wrote the stage play.