New ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ S4 Trailer Teases What Happens After Gilead

As we get closer to the season four premiere of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, we’re getting more curious as to what will happen to June.

A new teaser for the series, which is based on Margaret Atwood’s classic novel, premiered Sunday night during the Oscars, and left fans questioning, “What happens after Gilead?”

The clip picks up right after season three, hinting at June’s escape from the dystopian land, where she appears in a courtroom pleading for “justice.” The new season will also continue June’s story of Handmaid to rebel leader.

Per the official synopsis, “June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

Elisabeth Moss will reprise her award-winning role as June. Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger also star.

Fiennes appeared on Global’s “The Talk” to discuss the new season and… his character’s beard – watch below.

Actor Joseph Fiennes discusses the exciting new season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and his love-hate relationship with his character’s beard. pic.twitter.com/fgh7t3T0TB — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 26, 2021

“The Handmaid’s Tale” returns April 28.